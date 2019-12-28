MORAGA, Calif. — Seattle University gave up the first 13 points of the second half as Saint Mary’s pulled away for an easy 84-58 nonconference men’s basketball victory at home Saturday.

Seattle U (7-8) had scored the final eight points of the first half and were down just 36-30 at the break against the Gaels (13-2). Terrell Brown scored four of his 22 points in that spurt, including a layup with just a second left in the first half.

The Gaels, though, easily took care of things to open the second half. Dan Fotu scored 17 points as the Gaels, of the West Coast Conference, now have won the past five meetings with the Redhawks of the Western Athletic Conference and six of the past seven meetings overall. This, however, was just the Gaels’ second game against the Redhawks in the past 31 years.

Seattle U struggled at the start of the game as well, failling behind 11-1.

Saint Mary’s second-half rally was fueld by its bench. The Gaels’ bench players had a 27-2 edge in points in the second half. The Gaels also had a big 15-5 advantage in points off turnovers. Inside, Saint Mary’s dominated scoring in the paint 46-26.

Shooting percentages also were in the favor of the Gaels, who hit 33 of 60 shots (55%) compared to 21 of 54 (38.9%) for the Redhawks.

Alex Ducas hit 6 of 7 shots from the field and posted 16 points and eight rebounds for Saint Mary’s. Jordan Ford added 15 points and Malik Fitts had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Morgan Means added 11 points for Seattle U.