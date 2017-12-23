Jordan Hill scored 23 points with five three-pointers to help Seattle University hold off a charging Nicholls State 95-89 on Saturday at the Connolly Complex.

Jordan Hill scored 23 points with five three-pointers and Matej Kavas added 20 more, including a late basket that helped Seattle University hold off a charging Nicholls State 95-89 on Saturday at the Connolly Complex.

Aaron Menzies also scored 20 and grabbed 10 rebounds — his fifth double-double this season — for SU (9-6). Richaud Gittens added 18 points. Hill had eight assists.

“We’re very happy to get the win today, especially going into the Christmas break,” said SU coach Jim Hayford. “We did a great job of taking care of the basketball against a team that was picking up full court and provided a lot of pressure. And then we also had good balanced distribution and five players in double figures.”

The Redhawks never trailed, led by as many as 21 in the first half and were still ahead 76-62 with just under nine minutes remaining. Nicholls State cut the lead to 92-89 with 42 seconds left.

Seattle worked the clock to 14 seconds and Kavas answered with a layup that pushed the lead to 94-89.

Jahvaughn Powell had a career-high 21 points for the Colonels (6-7).

“To be 9-6 and know a whole lot more about each other and have really grown a lot has been a great takeaway,” Hayford said. “I think we’re in a pretty good place.”