Cameron Tyson scored 13 points as the Seattle U men beat Alcorn State 72-58 on Sunday night.

Tyson had eight rebounds for the Redhawks (8-2). Paris Dawson scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from three-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Riley Grigsby shot 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from three-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Braves (3-8) were led by Jeremiah Kendall, who recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds. Dontrell McQuarter added 10 points for Alcorn State. In addition, Byron Joshua finished with eight points.

Brandton Chatfield scored six points in the first half and Seattle went into the break trailing 31-29. Seattle outscored Alcorn State by 16 points in the second half. Dawson led the way with 10 second-half points.

With the win, Seattle improves to 2-0 all-time against the Braves.

Seattle U will now travel to Oahu, Hawaii, for the Diamond Head Classic, starting Thursday.