Alex Acton-Petronotis scored in the 105th minute to lift the Seattle University men’s soccer team to a 1-0 win at No. 24 Duke on Monday.

After a chaotic first 100 minutes without a goal, the Redhawks (3-1-0) looked for a game-winner. Midway through the second OT period, Acton-Petronotis carried the ball down the right side and then sent the ball ahead down the sideline, where he picked back up and then dished to James Morris. Morris ran and passed back to his right as Acton-Petronotis sprinted in. He beat the Duke goalkeeper to the far post and sent SU into celebration in Durham, N.C.

Women’s soccer

• Washington State junior Bridget Rieken has been named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week and USC senior goalkeeper Anna Smith, a product of Skyline High, was chosen as Pac-12 goalie of the week.

Minors

• Kevin Padlo was 4 for 5 with two doubles and a homer in Tacoma’s 9-7 victory at Reno. The Rainiers moved into first place in the Triple-A West West Division.

Football

• Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere has earned the Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week