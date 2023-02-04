Cameron Tyson scored 24 points and the Seattle University men’s basketball team turned a 17-point deficit into a four-point game with 63 seconds remaining but lost 82-75 to New Mexico State on Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Riley Grigsby added 17 points for the Redhawks (16-8, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference) and Alex Schumacher had 14. Brandton Chatfield added 11 points and five boards.

Seattle U shot just 37% from the field to the Aggies’ 54% shooting. NMSU (9-14, 2-9) was 22 of 26 at the free-throw line to the Redhawks’ 12 of 14.

Seattle U plays Wednesday against Utah Tech in its final game of the season at Climate Pledge Arena.

EWU runs win streak to 14

PORTLAND — Tyreese Davis scored 27 points as the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team earned its 14th consecutive victory with a 98-88 win over Portland State (10-14, 4-7 Big Sky).

The Eagles (18-7, 12-0) remained unbeaten in conference as Steele Venters added 19 points, including three three-pointers.

800 record for UW’s Thomas

Less than 24 hours after helping the Washington women break the NCAA record in the distance medley relay, Carley Thomas and Marlena Preigh were back on the Boston University indoor track and racing to the two fastest 800-meter times in school history.

Thomas clocked a 2:02.15, the fastest 800 ever run by a Husky woman indoors or outdoors, and Preigh ran a 2:03.75.

Bruno Comin Pescador set a UW freshman record in the heptathlon of 5,745 points in Nebraska.

Brian Fay ran the second-fastest 3,000 in UW history in 7:43.85, also in Boston.

Hockey

• Tyler Palmer made 35 saves as the host Everett Silvertips shut out the Seattle Thunderbirds 1-0 at Angel of the Winds Arena. Beau Courtney scored the lone goal in the first period.

Basketball

• Shaw Anderson’s dunk broke a tie with 23 seconds left in overtime as the Seattle Pacific men’s basketball team secured an 82-78 win over Simon Fraser (6-17, 1-12 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) at Royal Brougham Pavilion. Syon Blackmon iced the game by making two free throws for SPU (14-8, 9-4). Anderson scored 18 points. Zack Paulsen had 17 points, including three three-pointers, 11 rebounds and four assists.

• Ashley Alter scored 15 points and came up with a career-high seven steals, and Natalie Hoff added 11 points, but the Seattle Pacific women (12-9, 7-6 GNAC) dropped a 57-52 decision to Western Oregon (10-10, 4-8) at Brougham Pavilion.

• Host Eastern Washington lost 80-71 to Portland State (10-11, 5-6 Big Sky), which shot 60% for the game. Aaliyah Alexander led the Eagles (14-8, 7-5) in scoring with 19 points. Jamie Loera had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Gymnastics

• Host Washington (4-5, 0-3 Pac-12) lost to Oregon State 197.300 to 195.225.

Tennis

• The Washington women (5-1) lost 6-1 against 25th-ranked Wisconsin in Boise, Idaho, with Sarah-Maude Fortin earning the Huskies’ only point.

• The Washington State women (2-3) lost 5-2 at Brigham Young with Eva Alvarez Sande and Fifa Kumhom providing the two victories for the WSU women.