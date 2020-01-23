PHOENIX — Carlos Johnson scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures and added nine rebounds to help Grand Canyon hold off the Seattle University men 80-77 on Thursday night.

Johnson made 7 of 14 shots from the floor for the Antelopes (8-11, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference). Alessandro Lever had 16 points and hit the only three-pointer of the game as Grand Canyon whiffed on 13 of 14 shots from distance. Lorenzo Jenkins contributed 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Mikey Dixon and reserve Isiah Brown scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Terrell Brown matched his career high with 31 points to pace the Redhawks (10-11, 3-3). Delante Jones sank four three-pointers and added 19 points off the bench, while Morgan Means scored 10. Myles Carter had 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

Grand Canyon shot 44% overall and made 27 of 33 free throws (82%). Seattle shot 40% from the floor, 30% from distance (6 of 20) and made 19 of 25 foul shots (76%).

SU women lose

Grand Canyon overcame foul trouble by senior Da’jah Daniel for a 56-48 victory over Seattle U.

Daniel was forced to sit the majority of the second and third periods as the post finished with just five points and five rebounds.

Joana Alves led the Redhawks (7-12, 1-5 WAC) with 15 points. Hailey Vice-Neat scored 11,

The Antelopes (8-8, 3-2) were led by Mae Bryant with 14 points. Venla Varis scored 12 points, all on three-pointers.

GCU managed to overcome scoring just five points in the fourth quarter. The Lopes outshot the Redhawks 40.4% to 30%. Grand Canyon held a 40-33 edge on the boards.

Seattle U never led in the game as the Antelopes led 16-7 after the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime.

Grand Canyon extended the lead to 51-38 through three quarters and never let the Redhawks closer than eight points the rest of the way.