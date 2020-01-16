The Seattle University men earned their third straight victory, 91-74, over Texas Rio Grande Valley at Redhawk Center on Thursday night.

Morgan Means led the Redhawks (10-9, 3-1 WAC) with 22 points. Myles Carter scored 17 points with 11 rebounds. Riley Grigsby scored 15 points with five rebounds. Delante Jones finished with 12 points. Mattia Da Campo scored 11 points with seven rebounds. Terrell Brown scored eight points with six rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals.

Chris Freeman brought the Vaqueros within 38-33 at halftime. The Vaqueros got as close as three twice early in the second half, the last at 42-39, but the Redhawks scored the next seven points and led by at least eight the rest of the way.

Senior Lesley Varner II led the Vaqueros (6-11, 2-2) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Sean Rhea scored 13 points with eight rebounds. Quinton Johnson II and Jordan Jackson each scored 11.

SU women fall in OT

Texas Rio Grande Valley rallied from down 10 over the final three minutes of regulation to beat visiting Seattle U 85-81 in overtime. Seattle U’s McKenzi Williams scored a career-high 20 points, while Courtney Murphy tallied her first career double-double with 15 points and a career-best 12 rebounds. Kamira Sanders scored 16. In her first game, Hailey Vice-Neat had seven points for the Redhawks (7-10, 1-3).

Desirea Buerge led the Vaqueros (8-9, 3-1 WAC) with a career-high 27 points and seven rebounds.

“This is a heartbreaker,” Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb said. “Kenzi had a great game and Courtney was strong tonight. It was great to have Hailey out on the floor for the first time. We just had some critical turnovers at the wrong times tonight.”