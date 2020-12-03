LOS ANGELES — Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Jules Bernard added 16 points and UCLA pulled away late in a close first half to rout Seattle U 78-52 on Thursday in the Bruins’ delayed home opener.

It was the first game in six days for the Bruins (2-1), who had Monday’s scheduled Pauley Pavilion opener against Long Beach State postponed for COVID-19-related reasons.

Riley Grigsby scored 12 points despite four fouls and Aaron Nettles added 11 points for the Redhawks (3-2). Playing UCLA for the first time since 1977, Seattle U has yet to beat the Bruins in five tries.

But the Redhawks made it close in the first half, trading two-point leads for most of the way.

The Bruins began pulling away with a 14-0 run to close the half and take a 43-29 lead at the break. The Redhawks didn’t make a field goal over the final 5:12.

UCLA picked up where it left off to start the second half. The Bruins opened with an 11-2 spurt that extended their lead to 54-31.

Seattle U hit its first three three-point attempts of the game but didn’t make another one, finishing 3 of 23 from long range.

“It’s hard when you miss that many shots and that even carried over to the free-throw line,” Redhawks coach Jim Hayford said. “When you shoot the ball that much and the ball doesn’t go in the basket, it’s really hard to keep doing the other things you need to do to stay in the game.”

Seattle U women prevail in OT

The Seattle U women’s basketball team pulled out a 75-72 overtime win over Utah State (1-2) at Redhawk Center.

Maddy Phillips made a tying three-pointer to force OT and Bree Calhoun sank a go-ahead trey late in overtime to lift SU (1-2) to a nonconference win.

“That was a tremendous win,” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “We needed it. It was a tremendous effort on the glass and then big threes by Maddy and Bree and two big free throws by Madison (DuBois).”

Courtney Murphy put up 15 points and five rebounds in her season debut off the bench. Hailey Vice-Neat scored 13 points with 11 rebounds. Georgia Kehoe had 13 points to go with five boards and four steals in her first action of the year. McKenzi Williams added 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Other men

No. 25 Arizona St. 70, at California 62

Remy Martin produced another impressive performance on California’s home floor, finishing with 22 points, five assists and four rebounds as Arizona State (3-1) beat the Golden Bears (2-2) in the Pac-12 opener for both schools.

At UConn 61, USC 58

James Bouknight scored 18 points and Connecticut led most of the way and held off USC in the Legends Classic. UConn (3-0) had a six-point lead with four minutes to play and USC (3-1) ended the game missing 7 of 8 shots. Evan Mobley led the Trojans with 17 points and had seven rebounds.

Other women

No. 8 N.C. State 54, at No. 1 S. Carolina 46

Raina Perez made a three-pointer with 3:07 left that put North Carolina State ahead to stay and the Wolfpack (3-0) ended South Carolina’s 29-game winning streak.

South Carolina (3-1) lost for the first time since falling to Indiana on Nov. 28, 2019, and the first time at home since a 68-64 loss to Mississippi State in the regular-season finale two seasons ago.

At No. 17 Ore. St. 89, San Francisco 80

Freshman Sasha Goforth scored 24 points and Taylor Jones had 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks as Oregon State (2-0) thwarted San Francisco (0-2).