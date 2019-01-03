The Redhawks men fell 83-71 at Cal State Bakersfield in their Western Athletic Conference opener.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Little went right for the Seattle University men’s basketball team Thursday night in its Western Athletic Conference opener as the Redhawks fell 83-71 at Cal State Bakersfield.

Delante Jones and Terrell Brown led Seattle U (12-4, 0-1) with 18 points apiece. Myles Carter finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Brown had a team-high 10 boards for his fifth double-double of the season.

A pair of Jones threes early in the first half gave Seattle U a 6-4 lead at the 18:19 mark. But it would end up being the last lead the Redhawks would hold. Hitting just 8 of 26 from the field in the first half, the Redhawks scored a season-low 27 points.

CSUB (9-5, 1-0) hit 14 of 27 from the field to carry a 37-27 lead into the break.