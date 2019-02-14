The Seattle University men’s basketball team scores only 15 points in the first half of 59-44 loss at Texas Rio Grande Valley.

EDINBURG, Texas — Javon Levi had 12 points, nine assists and seven steals as Texas Rio Grande Valley topped Seattle University 59-44 on Thursday night.

Jordan Jackson had 14 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (15-12, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Greg Bowie II added 12 points. Lesley Varner II had seven rebounds for the home team.

Myles Carter had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Redhawks (13-11, 1-8). Terrell Brown added nine points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Mattia Da Campo had six rebounds.

Morgan Means, who was second on the Redhawks in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, scored six points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5). He also had seven turnovers but only one assist.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half. After leading 21-15 at halftime, Texas Rio Grande Valley outscored Seattle U 38-29 in the second half.

The Redhawks’ 15 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

The Vaqueros improved to 2-0 against the Redhawks this season.

Seattle U plays New Mexico State on the road on Saturday.