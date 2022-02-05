LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Teddy Allen had 33 points and 11 rebounds as the New Mexico State men’s basketball team beat Seattle 79-64 on Saturday to seize control atop the Western Athletic Conference.

Seattle, which started 8-0 in WAC play, has dropped back-to-back contests for only the second time this season.

Allen made 12 for 13 from the foul line.

Johnny McCants had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for NMSU (19-3, 8-1 WAC), which won its fourth straight.

Darrion Trammell had 26 points, and Brandton Chatfield had seven rebounds for the Redhawks (17-6, 8-2).

Men’s basketball

• Steele Venters scored 19 points, but Eastern Washington (11-12, 5-7 Big Sky) lost on the road 84-72 to Southern Utah (15-6, 9-2). It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Eagles.

Women’s basketball

• McKenzi Williams scored 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead Seattle U (7-14, 2-8 WAC) to a 81-73 overtime win vs. visiting New Mexico State (7-12, 3-6). Bree Calhoun also scored 25 for the Redhawks, who forced 21 turnovers.

• Jacinta Buckley scored 10 points, the only player in double figures for Eastern Washington (4-16, 2-9 Big Sky), in a 55-38 loss to Southern Utah (13-7, 9-2) in Cheney. Buckley, who was 4 of 19 from the field, also had 12 rebounds.

• Natalie Hoff scored 15 points as Seattle Pacific (8-12, 4-6 GNAC) lost 64-57 at Simon Fraser (8-10, 4-5).

Golf

• Washington’s RJ Manke shot a 6-under 66 to tie for third at the Amer Ari Invitational in Waimea, Hawaii. It’s the sixth top-three finish of the season for Manke, who was 16-under after three rounds. He was three strokes back of medalist Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra of Oklahoma State. UW was fifth as a team, 14 strokes back of OSU.

Hockey

• Reid Schaefer and Lucas Ciona scored two goals each as the Seattle Thunderbirds dispatched the visiting Vancouver Giants 6-2.

• Jackson Berezowski had a goal and an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Prince George Cougars 6-0.

Soccer

• The Sounders loaned midfielder Ethan Dobbelaere to MFK Vyškov of the Czech National Football League, the Czech Republic’s second division. The homegrown player is on a free loan through May 31, the end of MFK Vyškov’s season.

Gymnastics

• Washington beat visiting Arizona in a Pac-12 meet, 196.250 to 196.050.