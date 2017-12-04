Aaron Menzies had a double-double with 32 points (on 14-of-16 shooting) and 15 rebounds to lead the Redhawks to an easy 99-69 victory.

Aaron Menzies scored 32 points on 14-of-16 shooting and Seattle University crushed Pacific Lutheran 99-66 in a nonconference men’s basketball game Monday at Connolly Complex.

The 7-foot-3 Menzies also had 15 rebounds.

Aaron Nettles had a career-best 20 points and made a career-best six three-pointers and Morgan Means dished out a career-best 13 assists.

Mattia Da Campo had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Leighton Kingma led the Lutes (3-4) with 14 points.

The Redhawks (6-4) were 38 of 66 (57.6 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Lutes 39-26.

Seattle U sophomore guard Matej Kavas, who was named Western Athletic Conference player of the week, was one of four Redhawks regulars not in the lineup Monday.

Kavas, Jordan Hill, Richaud Gittens and Josh Hearlihy were rested to give the bench playing time.

Kavas, a native of Ljubljana, Slovenia, averaged 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 56.4 percent from the field to lead Seattle U to a perfect 3-0 record last week. Kavas opened the week with 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting and was one rebound shy of a double-double as he grabbed nine boards in a 73-67 win over Idaho State. Three days later against Kennesaw State, he scored in double figures for the sixth straight outing, finishing with 10 points to go along with four rebounds in a 66-54 victory. Kavas capped the busy week with a game-high 26 points – one shy of his career high – to go with eight rebounds in an 84-65 victory over Eastern Washington.