LAS VEGAS — Nate Robinson exploded for a career-high 27 points and a second-half defensive stand made all the difference as the Seattle U men earned a convincing 83-66 victory over California Baptist in the opening game of the Western Athletic Conference tournament at Orleans Arena.
The fifth-seeded Redhawks advance to Friday’s semifinals where they will face top-seed Grand Canyon at 5 p.m. on ESPN+. This marks the second time under coach Jim Hayford that the Redhawks have advanced to the tournament’s semifinals. Seattle U earned a 77-60 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley in 2018.
Seattle U (12-10) led for much of the first half, shooting better than 53 percent from the field and hitting 7 of 14 three-pointers for a 42-37 halftime lead. Robinson and Darrion Trammell (26 points) paced the Redhawks, each totaling 13 points in the first half.
The Lancers (13-10) quickly tied the score in the second half behind a Reed Nottage three and Ty Rowell layup.
Robinson scored the next eight straight points, including a pair of threes. His third three of the half gave Seattle U a 55-48 lead and an and-1 by Riley Grigsby capped a 10-1 run that gave SU a double-digit lead.
Seattle U’s offense continued to roll in the half, but it was the defensive effort on the Lancers that opened things up. CBU made just 8 of 25 field goals in the second half, including 3 of 11 three-pointers.
Robinson finished 10 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 5 from three-point range. Emeka Udenyi had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Grigsby scored 12.
CBU was paced by Gorjok Gak with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Armstrong had 15 points.
