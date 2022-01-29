Darrion Trammell had 20 points as Seattle won its ninth consecutive game, defeating Sam Houston 78-63 on Saturday.

The Redhawks men have put together win streaks of six and nine games to occupy first place in the Western Athletic Conference since the resignation of former head coach Jim Hayford on Nov. 11.

“Sam Houston came out on fire. They are a really, really tough, well-coached team and there’s a reason they came in 7-1 in WAC play,” Seattle U interim coach Chris Victor said. “We weren’t ready to go early and we were close to getting blown out of our own building today. But we cut it to nine before halftime and the guys continued to believe and stay together. This is a special group, and they keep proving it day in and day out.”

Cameron Tyson had 15 points and nine rebounds, Vas Pandza scored 14 points and Riley Grigsby 11 for Seattle (17-4, 8-0). Grigsby became the fifth Seattle U player to reach the 1,000-point mark in the Division I era.

“Riley is so special to this program and this university,” said Victor. “It’s unique in this day and age in college basketball to have a guy stay around this long, and it’s a testament to the kind of man he is and how skilled and talented of a basketball player he is.”

Savion Flagg had 14 points for the Bearkats (13-10, 8-2).

Men’s basketball

• Divant’e Moffitt scored a season-high 31 points on 11 of 15 from the field as Seattle Pacific (12-8, 5-4 GNAC) had little trouble with visiting Alaska Anchorage (8-4, 3-2) 91-59.

• Linton Acliese scored 16 points as Eastern Washington (11-10, 5-5 Big Sky) lost to Montana on the road, 61-59, on Cameron Parker’s free throws with three seconds remaining.

Women’s basketball

• Anna Eddy matched her career high with 13 points as Seattle Pacific (8-9, 4-3 GNAC) took No. 19 Alaska Anchorage to overtime before losing 60-58.

• Seattle U shot just 17% in the first half in a 73-54 loss at Sam Houston State (8-12, 3-6 WAC), the Redhawks’ fourth game in eight days. Bree Calhoun scored 22 for Seattle (6-13, 1-7), the only SU player in double figures.

Tennis

• The Washington women (5-0) won at UCLA for the first time, upsetting the No. 4 Bruins 4-3 and qualifing for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships next month at Wisconsin.

• The Seattle U men closed out their two-day trip to Bozeman, Montana, with the first victory of the season. Freshman Michael Frank (5-7, 6-1, 7-5) clinched the Redhawks’ 4-3 victory with his singles match. The Seattle U women lost to Oral Roberts 5-2.

• The Washington State women ran their season-opening winning streak to four with a 5-2 win over Idaho.

Hockey

• Ryan Hofer had two goals and an assist, and Jackson Berezowski added two goals as the Everett Silvertips handled visiting Prince George 6-1.

• James Stefan scored in the shootout as the visiting Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-5.