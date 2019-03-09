Seattle U thrilled a packed Redhawk Center by finally beating its nemesis, Grand Canyon, 83-76 in overtime to close out the regular season.

Seattle U and Grand Canyon played as if their seasons were at stake, even though they weren’t.

When they meet again, on Thursday in the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, their seasons will be on the line.

Not that anyone was thinking that far ahead Saturday when Seattle U thrilled a packed Redhawk Center by finally beating its nemesis, Grand Canyon, 83-76 in overtime to close out the regular season.

It was the Redhawks’ first victory over Grand Canyon in four seasons and only the program’s second win over the Antelopes in 13 games. Seattle U, which will be the No. 7 seed in the WAC tournament, improved to 18-13 and 6-10 in the WAC. Grand Canyon (18-12, 10-6) is the No. 3 seed.

“Whoo,” Seattle U coach Jim Hayford said after beating the only WAC team he had not previously beaten since taking over as Redhawks coach last season. “It was really important because now we have beaten everybody. And sometimes getting that first one can be really, really hard.”

Guard Terrell Brown took over at times in the second half for Seattle U, which survived a taut second half when Grand Canyon’s Demari Milstead’s contested layup rolled off the rim at the end of regulation.

Then, two days after beating Cal State Bakersfield in overtime (63-57), the Redhawks again pulled away in the extra period with the final score being the biggest lead either team had after the first half.

Brown’s three-pointer gave Seattle U a 77-74 lead with 1:10 left in overtime and Grand Canyon never recovered.

Brown, who played at Garfield, scored 19 of his 21 points after the first half, doing most of his damage after he picked up his fourth foul. Time and again, he drove to the basket and rose for quick jumpers that Grand Canyon could not defend.

“My best skill was to rise everybody because they are a good defensive team and physical but they don’t jump,” Brown said. “I just jumped over them and didn’t see anyone in my focus. I didn’t want to force it (in the second half) … but once I got the first basket, it was, ‘OK, the slump is over,’ and keep pushing.”

The first half was a back-and-forth chippy affair, and it ended with Grand Canyon ahead 38-37.

The action was even better after halftime, and Seattle U goes into Thursday’s rematch with some good momentum, having won five of its past six games after starting the WAC season 1-9.

A brutal schedule and a rash of injuries contributed to the 1-9 start, but there is a whole new attitude now with the team again healthy and winning.

“Here we are 18-13, and for these guys to fight to get to 18 wins … you just can’t give our guys enough credit because a lot of guys would have folded,” Hayford said. “But they kept coming (to practice) every Monday, saying, ‘We are going to get better, we are going to get whole.’ To see them rewarded like this, I am really, really happy for my team.”

Morgan Means had 21 points for Seattle U, sharing team-high scoring honors with Brown.

Former UW Husky Carlos Johnson had 22 points for Grand Canyon before fouling out in overtime.

Note

Seattle U’s 2019 Hall of Fame class was formally introduced Saturday and was honored during the game. The class included Ron Howard, who played basketball from 1970-74 and was later a Seahawks tight end, men’s soccer player Steve Allen (1973-76), women’s tennis player Dayna Maltby (1990-92), baseball player Eric Yardley (2010-13) and the 1980-81 women’s basketball team.