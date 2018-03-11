The show starts at 4 p.m. and the party is at the O’Brien Center on campus.
Seattle U women’s basketball fans are welcome at an NCAA Tournament Selection Show watch party Monday evening.
The show starts at 4 p.m. and the party is at the O’Brien Center on campus.
The Selection Show will be broadcast on ESPN.
The WAC champion Redhawks (18-14) are in the NCAA tournament for the first time in its 40-year history after beating CSU Bakersfield 57-54 Saturday in the WAC title game in Las Vegas. Seattle U are heading into the tourney on a five-game win streak.
Baseball
• Illinois State hit three home runs in a five-run ninth to cap a 13-6 over host Washington. Levi Jordan was 2 for 4 with a homer three RBI for the Huskies (7-7), who will go for the series split on Monday. Joe Aeilts was 3 for 5 with four RBI for the Redbids (7-5).
• Saint Mary’s beat Washington State 3-1 in the series finale in Pullman, earning a split of the four-game set. Ken Waldichuk gave up just two hits in seven innings, striking out 12 for the Gaels (9-5). Cody Anderson went seven innings for the Cougars (4-8), giving up two runs on seven hits and walking four.
• Albany (took advantage of eight walks and three errors to beat Seattle U (9-7) in Bellevue 6-5 and earn a split of the four-game series.
Softball
• Seattle U (14-12) salvaged its last game at the CSUN Tournament in Northridge, Calif., beating the host team 4-1. Andie Larkins got the win, giving up a run on five. She struck out five and walked one.
Tennis
• The Washington men started 0-2 in Pac-12 play after losing to No. 4 UCLA 4-1 in Seattle.
• The Seattle U men went 0-3 at the Golden State Invitational in Davis, Calif., losing their final match to Saint Mary’s 4-3.
Hockey
• Brendan De Jong scored in the first period, and Henri Jokiharju scored in the third as the Portland Winterhawks beat visiting Everett 2-0, denying the Silvertips a chance to clinch the WHL’s U.S. Division title.
