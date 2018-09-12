Hayford, who coached the Redhawks to a 20-14 record in his first season, received a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

Seattle University men’s basketball coach Jim Hayford has received a contract extension through 2023, athletic director Shaney Fink announced Wednesday.

“Coach Hayford has proven to be the right leader for our program as he propelled the team forward in his first year, leading us to the most successful season in recent history,” Fink said. “We are excited to announce the extension of his contract and look forward to the continued development of the program under his guidance.”

In his first season at the helm of the program, Hayford revitalized the Redhawks on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

The 2017-18 Redhawks finished 20-14 overall, 16-3 on their home court and 8-6 in WAC play. The win total marked a program high since returning to Division I in 2008-09, and marked the first 20-win DI season since 1963-64 when Seattle U finished 22-6. The 16 home victories was also a modern-day DI record, while the eight WAC wins was the most since joining the league in 2012-13.

The season culminated in the program’s third national postseason tournament appearance in the past four seasons — a berth in the Collegiate Basketball Invitational (CBI).

“I believe in the vision that the Seattle University leadership has for our men’s basketball program,” Hayford said in a statement. “And I am grateful for their belief in the leadership of my staff and I as we continue to pursue the lofty goals we share for Seattle U basketball.”