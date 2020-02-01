KENT — Milan Acquaah had 18 points and eight assists as California Baptist defeated Seattle 72-65 on Saturday afternoon at the ShoWare Center.

Bul Kuol added 13 points for the Lancers, who held the Redhawks to 28.4% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Cal Baptist opponent.

The Redhawks made a run with a 10-0 run early in the second half to take a 47-46 lead. It turned out to be the only lead of the night.

Zach Pirog had 12 points and four blocks for Cal Baptist (16-6, 6-2 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Brandon Boyd added 10 points.

Ferron Flavors Jr., whose 14 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Lancers, shot only 10 percent for the game (1 of 10).

Terrell Brown had 14 points for the Redhawks (11-12, 4-4). Morgan Means added 13 points. Mattia Da Campo had 10 points and six rebounds.

Seattle takes on Utah Valley on the road next Saturday.

SU women roll

• The Seattle U women’s team crushed California Baptist 83-49 in Riverside, Calif.

It was the largest margin of victory in program history for a WAC road game.

The Redhawks (9-12, 3-5 WAC) shot nearly 51% from the floor, including 47% from three-point range.

Joana Alves scored 18 to lead four Redhawks in double figures. Courtney Murphy had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Tiena Afu was the only CBU (10-12, 2-6) player in double digits with 10 points.

Seattle U hosts Utah Valley next Saturday.