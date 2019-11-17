The No. 19 Seattle U men won the Western Athletic Conference soccer tournament Sunday afternoon in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Akili Kasim earned tournament MVP honors after making three saves in the shootout win against Utah Valley (13-6-2).

The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime. Julian Avila-Good scored for the equalizer for the Redhawks (14-3-4) in the 43rd minute.

Seattle, which is on a 14-match unbeaten streak, won the shootout 2-1. It’s the fourth time the Redhawks have won the WAC tourney since 2013. They qualified for the NCAA tournament, and will find out their first-round opponent Monday morning.

The Washington men will also find out their NCAA fate as the NCAA selection show is 10 a.m. on NCAA.com.

Volleyball

• Pia Timmer had 16 kills, and Jocelyn Urias added 15 as Washington State (22-6, 11-5 Pac-12) beat visiting Colorado 25-23, 24-26, 13-15, 25-15, 15-9. Justine Spann had 16 kills and 10 digs for the Buffaloes (11-15, 3-13).

• Eve Kerschenbaum had 15 kills as Seattle U (13-16, 4-12 Western Athletic Conference) earned a road sweep against California Baptist, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21.

Hockey

• Wyatt Wylie scored in the second period and Gianni Fairbrother added an empty netter in the third period as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Spokane 2-0.