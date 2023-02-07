How does the Seattle University men’s basketball team end a four-game losing streak that threatens to derail a season that started so positively?

It’s a question that Redhawks coach Chris Victor and Brandton Chatfield, a 6-foot-10 starting forward, would have hoped never needed to be asked, but they are confident they have the answer: by getting back to playing solid defense.

The numbers tell the story.

Seattle U (16-8, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference) was on an eight-game winning streak, including seven straight wins to open its WAC slate. During that streak, Redhawks opponents shot just 38.8% (185 of 477). During Seattle U’s four-game losing streak, opponents have shot 51.4% (114 of 222).

“That’s on me,” Victor said of the recent defensive woes. “I let our guys slip in that area. … When the guys are playing like they’re capable of, it’s our job as a staff to keep them to that standard. So we’ve got to get back to it. We’ve got to get back to defending and guarding, and we talked about it today (at practice).”

Chatfield, who takes pride in his defense, said the message got through.

He and Victor are confident the team will be ready for Wednesday night’s home game against Utah Tech (11-13, 3-8) at Climate Pledge Arena. The Redhawks host Grand Canyon on Saturday at the Redhawk center.

“We were doing really well (defensively) until about two weeks ago. … We just lost our defensive intensity, I’d say,” Chatfield said.

And how does the team get that back?

“Just competing more in practice like we did today,” Chatfield said. “Just going hard and really focusing and dialing ourselves in to get that mindset back.

There was definitely more intensity (at Monday’s practice) and I bet we’ll bring it (at Tuesday’s practice). And I think it’ll show up a lot on Wednesday.”

Chatfield, who protects the rim and is second on the team with 22 blocked shots, will undoubtedly play a key role. His numbers have been on a steady climb since he transferred to Seattle U from Washington State after the 2020-21 season.

Chatfield started high school in Orofino, Idaho, before the family moved to Clarkston. Chatfield averaged 15.0 points and 12.7 rebounds as a senior and set the career rebounding record at Clarkston with 533 in just two seasons.

That drew the attention of Washington State, which offered Chatfield a chance to be a preferred walk-on. He accepted, then redshirted his first season. He played in seven games the next season, scoring eight total points.

Chatfield decided to transfer to a college where he would play more. He picked Seattle U because he loved the atmosphere and clicked with the coaching staff.

Chatfield got the opportunity he sought, starting 20 times and averaging 4.1 points, 3.4 rebounds in 13.8 minutes, and helping the Redhawks earn a share of the WAC regular-season title. His 30 blocked shots were second on the team and tied for seventh in the WAC.

Chatfield’s numbers and presence have taken big jumps this season. He has started 22 games and is averaging 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 20.6 minutes. He is shooting a team-best 57.5% from the field and 86.2% from the foul line.

“Brandt’s grown a lot since he first came here, both as an individual and as a basketball player,” Victor said. “His rebounding has improved — offensively and defensively — and he’s become a force on the defensive end guarding the rim. He’s expanded his offensive game from the paint to the three-point line.

“I think one of the one of the reasons why he’s been able to improve on the court is because he’s become a more confident person off the court. He’s communicating better, he’s more vocal. He’s got a little more confidence to him, which I think has been a big part of his growth and it’s been awesome to watch.”

Speaking of the three-point line, Chatfield didn’t attempt a single long-range shot last season. This season, he has made 19 of 45 three-point attempts and has the highest percentage (.422) among the team’s starters.

“He’s always shot the ball well with great form, but he was never really allowed to shoot threes and it had never been part of his game,” Victor said.

Chatfield had worked on his long-range shooting the past two offseasons and Victor noticed that Chatfield had success shooting three-pointers in practice.

That success translated to success on the court when in the team’s third game, he hit back-to-back three-pointers that helped key an 80-68 win at Portland. It was the first two three-point shots of his career.

After he made the first three-pointer against Portland, a play was set up for Chatfield to take another three.

“I made (it) and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy. I really did this now,’ ” said Chatfield.

Chatfield has had the freedom to shoot three-pointers since.

Because of his redshirt season and an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, Chatfield has two more years of eligibility after this season, and he plans on staying at Seattle U for both of those seasons.

Victor said the ceiling is “very high” for the athletic Chatfield.

“The whole staff has such high hopes for him and he’s gotten so much better since he’s been here,” Victor said. “But there’s a lot of room for growth still. He’s going to be good. He’s a good player now. But as he continues to work and as continues to grow, he’s going to be a really big part of this program.”

Chatfield said he will get his degree in finance next quarter and then will begin working on a master’s degree in either business administration or finance. But he also plans on working hard to become one of the top big men in the WAC.

“I could see myself trying to get to 15 (points) and 10 (rebounds) per game and maybe 20 and 10,” he said. “But it’s going to take a lot of work. I’ve got to put in the time and then have it show up on the court.”