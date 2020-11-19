The Seattle U women’s basketball team announced its nonconference schedule Thursday, and the Redhawks will open the season Wednesday at home against Portland.

Seattle U’s second game is Nov. 28 at Oregon. The Redhawks will play nine nonconference games before opening Western Athletic Conference play at Utah Valley on Jan. 15.

The nonconfence schedule ends Jan. 7 with a home game against Northwest University, the second game (the other is Dec. 10) against the Kirkland school to fill out the schedule.

The WAC, like many conferences, are playing two games against the same teams at the same site to cut back on travel.

The nonconference slate was picked for the same reason.

“We made a conscious decision to make sure all of our preseason contests were within driving distance,” Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb said in a release. “That decision limited the number of possible opponents. We have some very tough matchups, but we know these games will prepare us well for our WAC schedule.”

Baseball

• Washington State’s latest haul of junior-college players was rated as the No. 1 junior college recruiting class for 2021, according to The JBB, which covers JUCO baseball.

The Cougars signed three highly regarded JUCO players: outfielder Hylan Hall (Wabash (Ill.) Valley College), lefthander Cole McMillan (San Jacinto (Texas) North) and outfielder Austin Plante (Southern Nevada).