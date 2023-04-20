Pete Fewing says, with evident pride, that he’s always been a hustler.

He hustled as a player, starting as a youngster when he’d toss a bag of balls over the barbed-wire fence at Highline Stadium in the wee hours of the morning, scramble over the wall, and train alone by the ambient light. Fewing parlayed what he termed average talent into a six-year professional career with the FC Seattle Storm of the Western Soccer Alliance.

Fewing especially hustled — in every connotation of that word — as the longtime men’s soccer coach at Seattle University, where in 1988 he took over a moribund program that had eight consecutive losing seasons, and built the Redhawks into a national power.

In the early days, Fewing would chalk the field himself and wash the uniforms he bought at Sports Specialties in Belltown, Seattle’s original soccer store. When the proprietor, Denzil Miskell, told him he didn’t have time to put on the numbers, Fewing shrugged and manned the machine himself, learning quickly not to put the jerseys in the dryer too long or the numbers would peel off.

From that inglorious beginning would come 343 wins — 11th-most among active Division I coaches through 2022 — over 29 seasons (343-197-50, to be precise), with two national championships, one at the NAIA level and one at Division II. Over two stints at Seattle U that brought him from age 24 to 60 Fewing never stopped pushing hard, which really was the only way to sustain a program that never seemed to have quite enough resources. Especially when the Seattle program moved into Division I, where his success continued unabated.

“We’ve hustled hard to be where we are and build it into what it is,” Fewing said. “I’ve had to raise more than half of my budget here.”

Now, finally, Fewing can relax — as much as someone with Fewing’s natural ebullience and drive can ever truly relax. Two weeks ago, Fewing officially stepped down as Seattle University’s coach and was replaced by his longtime top assistant, Nate Daligcon.

Fewing slides into a new role as Associate Athletic Director, Special Projects. He has ambitious goals for the Jesuit university and plans to use his position to support all the sports on campus, drawing upon his ample connections in the community.

“We can build this thing into something special,’’ he said.

That’s exactly what Fewing did over nearly three decades as a Redhawks coach. He was playing professionally for FC Seattle in 1987 when Seattle U suffered a humiliating 15-0 loss to Cliff McCrath’s Seattle Pacific powerhouse. Fewing, who had begun to coach at the youth level, called up Seattle U’s athletic director, Nancy Gerou, to see what he could do to help the program.

Seattle University’s athletics, which had soared into national prominence around Elgin Baylor and the O’Brien twins, were floundering after they left Division I in 1980. The soccer program was in danger of becoming a club sport — a notion that Fewing refused to concede. Inspired by McCrath’s success at SPU, and fully aware of the wealth of local soccer talent, he told Gerou that Seattle U could compete on a national level. It was an audacious notion, but Fewing believed it.

“I had a great example — I just looked at what Cliff did, his national championships, and said, ‘That’s how you’ve got to do it,’” Fewing said.

In 1988, Fewing was hired full-time for what previously had been a part-time position — though he had to moonlight as the sports information director (while continuing to play three more seasons for FC Seattle). Fewing can still remember his starting salary at Seattle U: $12,105.

The program began to ascend quickly under Fewing, who won an NAIA national title in 1997 and an NCAA Division II national crown in 2004. But after the 2005 season, Fewing clashed with athletic director Wendy Guthrie. Fewing resigned when, he said, he was told he’d have to get rid of his assistant coaches.

“It came down to I just couldn’t fire my assistant coaches,’’ Fewing says now. “There’s a line that says if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. It was a hard time. I had to do seven jobs to try to make it. With three kids, it was a very scary time.”

Fewing continued to run his highly successful soccer camps he had started in 1981, served two years as the head coach of the developmental Kitsap Pumas, and joined the Seattle Sounders broadcast crew as an analyst — among other jobs. Then, in 2012, after a heartfelt meeting with the president of Seattle U, Father Stephen Sundborg, at the Washington Athletic Club, old grievances were buried and Fewing returned to the Redhawks as head coach.

Fewing told Sundborg he was seeking truth, forgiveness and reconciliation, and at the end of the meeting, “I said, ‘I think I’ve got it,’ and he said, ‘I’ve got it too.’ We shook hands. I apologized to him, and he did, too. We became quite close because of that.”

More soccer success followed, this time at the Division I level, including wins in the NCAA tournament over Washington, Oregon and UCLA. His last Seattle U victories, it turned out, were over the Wolverhampton Wolves and Notts County developmental squads in a recent trip to England. When the Redhawks played the rest of its spring schedule in Seattle under Daligcon, Fewing has watched from the side, now a civilian.

Unlike last time, Fewing’s departure from the job was purely his own choice. He said there were numerous factors that coalesced during the trip to England to play some exhibition games. Fewing’s daughter pointed out to him how stressful the job seemed. Fewing observed how well Daligcon interacted with the team, and how prepared he was to succeed him. And Fewing realized that the new administrative position he had discussed preliminarily with athletic director Shaney Fink was one that he could embrace. He sees it as a job he can do for the next 10 years, at least.

Though Fewing has had some magnificent wins that he’ll savor forever — the last-second diving header for the goal that put the Redhawks into their first Final Four is seared into his memory bank — he said it is the relationships and people he cherishes most.

Fewing is just as proud of the national sportsmanship awards his teams won as their national titles, and beams when talking about all the doctors, lawyers and other post-athletic successes of his players. He’s officiated at the weddings of five former Redhawks players, and sadly has spoken at the funerals of three.

“I talk to a Seattle U soccer alum every day,’’ he said.

And somewhere along the way, the kid from Burien who was introduced to the sport by his British parents at age 6, led Highline High School to a state title and played at the University of Washington before going pro, became Seattle soccer royalty. Fewing still glows about his Highline Eagles beating Brian Schmetzer’s Lake City Hawks in a U-8 title game at West Seattle Stadium in the late 1960s. Schmetzer and Fewing became teammates on FC Seattle and remain close friends.

“Pete’s a great soccer coach, but he’s an even better human being,’’ Schmetzer said Thursday after Sounders’ practice. “He’s touched so many people in positive ways. That’s going to be his legacy. It’s not the soccer, but just what a good person he is.”

And Fewing is still hustling to the finish line.