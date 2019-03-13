LAS VEGAS – The Seattle University women’s basketball team lost the lead in the final minute and fell 56-54 to Texas Rio Grande Valley during the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday.
Kamira Sanders led the Redhawks (3-27) with 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
The Redhawks recorded a 12-0 run in the first half to take control, and then jumpers by Joana Alves and Courtney Murphy made it 39-27 SU early in the third period. UTRGV (17-13) responded, though, tying the game at 45 by the end of the third.
Seattle U led 52-47 with 3:49 remaining and 54-49 with 2:37 showing on the clock. UTRGV chipped away from there, however, taking the lead with 17 seconds remaining. An SU turnover led to a Vaquero free throw, and then the Redhawks’ tying shot was short.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.