LAS VEGAS – The Seattle University women’s basketball team lost the lead in the final minute and fell 56-54 to Texas Rio Grande Valley during the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday.

Kamira Sanders led the Redhawks (3-27) with 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

The Redhawks recorded a 12-0 run in the first half to take control, and then jumpers by Joana Alves and Courtney Murphy made it 39-27 SU early in the third period. UTRGV (17-13) responded, though, tying the game at 45 by the end of the third.

Seattle U led 52-47 with 3:49 remaining and 54-49 with 2:37 showing on the clock. UTRGV chipped away from there, however, taking the lead with 17 seconds remaining. An SU turnover led to a Vaquero free throw, and then the Redhawks’ tying shot was short.