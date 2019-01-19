The Seattle University men’s basketball team lost its fifth straight game to open Western Athletic Conference play.

Lesley Varner Jr. had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Javon Levi scored all eight of his points down the stretch to help UT Rio Grande Valley beat Seattle University 67-62 on Saturday night at the Redhawk Center.

Terry Winn added nine points and seven rebounds for UTRGV (10-11, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference).

Aaron Nettles hit a three-pointer to give Seattle U (12-8, 0-5) a 53-49 lead with seven minutes left, but the Vaqueros scored the next 10 points and Tyson Smith’s jumper gave them a seven-point lead with three minutes to go.

The Redhawks made just 3 of 9 from the field and committed five turnovers, while Levi scored eight of UTRGV’s 14 points over the final six minutes.

“We need to credit the opponent,” said SU coach Jim Hayford. “Their team played really hard and stayed together. They won the game.”

Myles Carter had 28 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs, for Seattle U and Terrell Brown scored 18.

The Redhawks have lost five in a row since beating California 82-73 to cap a three-game winning streak.

“A lot of the credit should go toward the performance Myles had tonight,” Hayford said. “He tried his very best to keep us in there on his own.”

SU plays at Chicago State on Thursday in a battle of WAC cellar dwellers.

SU women now 0-18

EDINBURG, Texas – The Seattle University women’s basketball team led at halftime, but UT Rio Grande Valley came away with a 69-56 decision.

The Redhawks (0-18, 0-5 Western Athletic Conference) matched a season high with 16 assists. They had to play without leading scorer Kamira Sanders due to a concussion.

“We played outstanding basketball through three quarters,” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “The fourth quarter, we couldn’t get anything going offensively. We missed Kamira’s presence on the court on both ends.”

Seattle U hit 8 of 15 threes. Joana Alves led with 12 points in 18 minutes. Courtney Murphy shot 3 of 4 from long range on her way to 11 points, while Carla Bieg added 10 points. Olivia Crawford notched nine points, connecting on 7 of 8 free throws to go with a career-high five assists.

Seattle U led 15-14 after one quarter and 33-31 at halftime. The Vaqueros outscored SU 38-23 in the second half.

Sports information contributed to this report.