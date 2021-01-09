Riley Grigsby had 24 points as the Seattle U men easily defeated visiting Saint Martin’s 98-63 on Saturday night.

Darrion Trammell had 17 points and seven assists for Seattle (7-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Tyke Thompson had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Division II Saints, who were playing their first game of the season. Saint Martin’s is part of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, which is not fielding a basketball schedule this season.

Women’s basketball

• Aaliyah Alexander had 15 points and 10 rebounds as Eastern Washington beat Weber State for its fourth consecutive win.