Riley Grigsby had 17 points and eight rebounds as Seattle U. romped past Utah Valley 83-50 on Saturday night.

Delante Jones had 13 points for Seattle (9-9, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Terrell Brown added 12 points and eight assists. Mattia Da Campo had eight rebounds for the home team.

The Wolverines’ 25.0 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Seattle opponent this season. Utah Valley totaled 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jamison Overton had 10 points for the Wolverines (7-11, 1-2).

TJ Washington, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup led the Wolverines, had three points on 0-of-8 shooting.

Seattle plays Texas-Rio Grande Valley at home on Thursday.

Women lose

Joana Alves had 17 points, but the Seattle U women (7-9, 1-2) dropped their WAC road opener to Utah Valley in Orem, Utah, 70-58. Courtney Murphy added 11 points for Seattle U.

Maria Carvalho scored 19 for the Wolverines (6-9, 3-0).