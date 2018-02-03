Richaud Gittens made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to give Seattle University a 55-54 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night at KeyArena.
Richaud Gittens made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to give Seattle University a 55-54 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night at KeyArena.
Brandon Randolph scored eight straight points for the Wolverines to give them a 54-51 lead with 1:14 to play. Jordan Hill’s jumper cut Seattle U’s deficit to 54-53 with a minute left.
Randolph missed a three-point shot and Morgan Means missed a three for the Redhawks, but Gittens was fouled pulling in the offensive rebound and made the ensuing free throws. After a Utah Valley timeout, Kenneth Ogbe missed a three-pointer.
Aaron Menzies had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks to lead Seattle U (16-8, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference). Means added 14 points, Hill had 10 and Gittens finished with nine.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Alex Smith trade will have costly domino effect on Russell Wilson’s next deal with the Seahawks
- Miranda Lambert brings her post-divorce party to Tacoma Dome
- ‘This never happens’: International student’s unexpected ordeal ends with surprise twist
- Huskies' top-10 recruiting class could get even better before National Signing Day
Most Read Sports Stories
- Alex Smith trade will have costly domino effect on Russell Wilson’s next deal with the Seahawks
- Huskies' top-10 recruiting class could get even better before National Signing Day
- Huskies win third straight with defensive gem over No. 25 Arizona State
- In return to Seattle, Lorenzo Romar deserves standing ovation from Husky fans
- We caught up with Lorenzo Romar before the former UW coach returns to Seattle to face the Huskies
Randolph had 15 points for Utah Valley (16-7, 5-2).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.