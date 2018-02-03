Richaud Gittens made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to give Seattle University a 55-54 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night at KeyArena.

Brandon Randolph scored eight straight points for the Wolverines to give them a 54-51 lead with 1:14 to play. Jordan Hill’s jumper cut Seattle U’s deficit to 54-53 with a minute left.

Randolph missed a three-point shot and Morgan Means missed a three for the Redhawks, but Gittens was fouled pulling in the offensive rebound and made the ensuing free throws. After a Utah Valley timeout, Kenneth Ogbe missed a three-pointer.

Aaron Menzies had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks to lead Seattle U (16-8, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference). Means added 14 points, Hill had 10 and Gittens finished with nine.

Randolph had 15 points for Utah Valley (16-7, 5-2).