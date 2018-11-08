Myles Carter scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Seattle University coasted to a 95-67 win over Division II Puget Sound on Thursday night.

Carter, a transfer from Seton Hall who sat out last year, was 11-of-15 shooting. Matej Kavas added 11 points for the Redhawks (1-1), who shot 55 percent (35 of 63), going 7 of 17 from three-point range.

Stellan Roberts had 16 points for the Loggers.

“We’re such a work in progress right now,” Seattle U coach Jim Hayford said. “A great effort tonight by Puget Sound showed us how much better we need to be as individuals and collectively. And that will come with more and more familiarity and the guys playing with one another.”

Carter scored the first seven points of the game and Seattle had a pair of 8-0 runs to open a 46-26 lead at the half. The Redhawks shot 56 percent, making 5 of 8 from distance.

Puget Sound was 10 of 31 in the first half and 10 of 27 in the second, finishing 3 of 17 behind the arc. Its best success came at the foul line, hitting 24 of 29.

The Loggers cut into a 25-point deficit with a 10-0 run early in the second half, but Seattle quickly responded with a 14-2 run and cruised home.