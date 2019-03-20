This wasn’t the tournament the Seattle University men’s basketball team aspired to.

And it certainly wasn’t the finish the Redhawks wanted. A season that started so promising (12-3 in nonconference play) before a rash of injuries sent Seattle U into a tailspin, ended with a thud far from the bright lights of the NCAA tournament.

Playing in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, a notch below even the College Basketball Invitational, which Seattle U played in last year, the Redhawks (18-15) fell to Presbyterian College 73-68 Wednesday night in the Redhawk Center.

Presbyterian, located in Clinton, S.C., plays in the Big South Conference. It used a huge second half from point guard Davon Bell to end Seattle U’s season after the Redhawks rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to take a brief lead at 58-57.

But led by Bell, the Blue Hose (19-15) came right back and never trailed again. Bell, who had two points at halftime, seemingly got into the lane at will for the Blue Hose, and had 15 points and four assists in the second half.

Still, Seattle U had a chance in the final minute, trailing 68-67. But Romeo Crouch got free for a layup for the Blue Hose with 18 seconds left. And when Myles Carter missed a three-pointer for Seattle U with six seconds left and Presbyterian grabbed the rebound, it was over.

“They had some guys who played really well tonight and we had a couple of guys who had off nights and that was the difference in a one-possession game in the last minute,” said Seattle U coach Jim Hayford. “And it’s heart-breaking because we’re throwing everything we have into building this program and you just want to get over the hump. We didn’t get over the hump tonight.”

Seattle U, playing without starting guard Delante Jones, who has battled knee issues all season, trailed almost the entire first half. The Redhawks fell behind by as many as nine points before cutting the deficit to 34-31 at halftime. The effort was greater than the execution for both sides.

The Redhawks got an early lift from Matej Kavas, the 6-foot-8 junior guard who was an important starter the first half of the season but had played little since returning from a broken shin late last month.

He scored the team’s first six points and had a team-high nine points in the first half on 3-for-4 shooting. The rest of the team was 6 of 22.

Terrell Brown finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Seattle U, which does not lose anyone to graduation.

“We’ve all got to get better,” Hayford said. “The players have to play better and I have to coach better to get over this hump.”