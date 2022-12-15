CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jordan Pope scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half to help Oregon State pull away and beat the Seattle U men 73-58 on Thursday night.

Oregon State used a 27-5 run for a 70-50 lead with 3:57 to play. Dzmitry Ryuny scored all six of his points on a pair of threes during the stretch. The Beavers (5-6) shot 56.5% (13 of 23) in the second half and finished 18 of 22 (82%) from the free-throw line.

Riley Grigsby scored 14 points to lead Seattle. Paris Dawson had 11 points and Alex Schumacher 10. Grigsby and Dawson had five of the Redhawks’ nine baskets from long range.

Seattle (7-2), which was off to its best start since the 2006-07 season and hadn’t opened 8-1 since 1966-67, shot 34% (19of 56).

Women’s soccer

• Washington landed a pair of transfers: Greek international Ioanna Papatheodorou scored 10 goals for UMass Lowell last year and in her first two seasons was named the All-American East’s first team. Kalea Eichenberger was on the All-Big West freshman team as a forward for CSU Bakersfield.

Gymnastics

• Washington was picked to finish sixth (of eight teams) in the Pac-12 by the conference’s coaches preseason poll. Utah was picked to win the conference for the third consecutive year.