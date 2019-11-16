FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Kamira Sanders matched her career high with 30 points, but the Seattle University women’s basketball team couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead and lost 88-80 to Northern Arizona in a nonconference road game Saturday.

“Kamira was once again phenomenal today,” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “Her fearless attitude is outstanding. Courtney (Murphy) had some great looks that were set up by running solid offensive sets. In a game this close, it comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes. We just made one too many late and couldn’t get enough rebounds.”

The Redhawks (1-3) trailed by seven points going into the fourth quarter. Olivia Crawford sank two free throws to put SU ahead 70-69, but the Lumberjacks (1-1) scored six straight points to pull away.

Sanders shot 12 for 26 from the field and added six rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes. Murphy tallied 14 points, sinking four treys. Joana Alves added eight points and 10 rebounds, while Crawford scored 10 points in her first start of the season. McKenzi Williams recorded nine points and four boards off the bench.

Sanders scored 30 points for the second time in three outings. She passed Amy Kuchan (1,022) and Taelor Ross (1,029) on the program’s career scoring list. Sanders is now at 1,038 points.