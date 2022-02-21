It was the game and the stakes the Seattle University men’s basketball team so badly wanted.

But not the result it so badly craved.

New Mexico State, the longtime bully of the Western Athletic Conference, spoiled the biggest regular-season game in decades for Seattle U, defeating the Redhawks 68-55 on Monday night in a battle of WAC leaders at a sold-out Redhawk Center.

“It was a great night for our program and our university, and these are the games you want to play in as a college basketball player and the games you want to coach in,” said Seattle U interim coach Chris Victor. “So it was good to be a part of it, but now we have to figure out a way to win these games.”

The Aggies (23-4 overall, 13-2 WAC) took a one-game lead in the conference. Seattle U (21-7, 12-3) fell into a second-place tie with Sam Houston State, one game behind, with three games left.

New Mexico State, which is used to playing in big games, made some huge shots in the final few minutes, pulling away in the final 90 seconds in a game that was closer than the final score indicated.

The Redhawks knew their path to a WAC title had to go through the tough and physical Aggies, who have won six of the past eight regular-season WAC championships and seven of the past nine WAC tournaments.

The Aggies were the preseason pick by the WAC coaches and media to win the conference again. Seattle U, meanwhile, was picked sixth by the coaches and eighth by the media.

The two teams found themselves together at the top of the WAC standings entering the game, and it did not go unnoticed. For years, the Seattle U men have played in front of a lot of empty seats in the 999-seat Redhawk Center, but Monday’s game was sold out well before tipoff.

But thanks to New Mexico State, the fans left unhappy.

Victor lamented the 15 offensive rebounds his team gave up, which led to 17 points, and he thought the Aggies won the battle “for the 50/50 balls.”

“There were so many opportunities for us to earn stops,” Victor said. “We weren’t able to make the winning plays at key moments and they did. That’s what they have been doing since they have been in this conference and why they have been in so many big games.”

Darrion Trammell nearly single-handedly kept Seattle U in the game in the first half. He scored 19 in the first 20 minutes, and the Redhawks trailed just 31-28 at halftime despite getting essentially no production from anyone but the 5-foot-9 guard.

Trammell, the preseason WAC player of the year, was 6 of 11 from the field in the first half. The rest of the Redhawks were 4 for 22.

“I saw the big goal in front of my face and I just went out there and gave it my all,” Trammell said.

Cam Tyson, Seattle’s U second-leading scorer at 15.7 points per game entering the contest, was scoreless at halftime on 0-for-7 shooting.

Seattle U’s other big offensive threat, Riley Grigsby, had two first-half points and was limited to nine minutes because of foul trouble.

New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen, considered the favorite to be the WAC player of the year, had a strong first half with 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting, but he got more help than Trammell.

The Aggies seemed on the verge of taking control early in the second half, taking a 41-31 lead with 16:41 left. But Seattle answered with a 9-0 run to pull to 41-40, prompting New Mexico State coach Chris Jans to call a timeout.

The break seemed to settle down New Mexico State, which went on a 10-2 run to retake a nine-point lead (51-42).

Seattle U fought back, pulling to 54-50, but could get no closer.

Allen finished with 19 points and five assists.

Trammell had 24 points, three assists and four steals.

But the lack of help continued in the second half. The Redhawks likely needed big games from Trammell, Tyson and Grigsby. It didn’t happen. Tyson had three points on 1-of-12 shooting and Grigsby had 10.

“I just think they played a little harder than us tonight,” Trammell said. “We didn’t really have it tonight. We are going back to practice and get all of that out. We are going to be ready in March.”

That could be when these teams could meet again, in the WAC tournament.

“We’ll be ready,” Trammell said.