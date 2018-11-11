Myles Carter, a 6-foot-9 junior from Chicago, connected on 10 of his 17 shots and had three blocks in a big all-around game for the Redhawks (2-1).
Myles Carter scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Seattle University posted a 82-59 victory over Bryant in the ShoWare Center in Kent.
Carter, a 6-foot-9 junior from Chicago who redshirted after transferring from Seton Hall, connected on 10 of his 17 shots and had three blocks in a big all-around game for the Redhawks (2-1).
Morgan Means added 21 points for Seattle U and had eight rebounds.
The Redhawks built a 33-24 halftime lead against the Bulldogs (0-2) from Smithfield, R.I. SU opened the second half with a 12-0 run for a 45-24 lead as Carter converted a three-point play and hit a three-pointer before Delante Jones and Matej Kavas hit back-to-back threes.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Report: In wake of Paul Allen's death, Seahawks will eventually be sold, possibly for record amount
- Huskies, Cougars rise in AP poll as Apple Cup draws near
- WSU Cougars flying mile-high as magical season continues in blowout of Colorado
- Team bus erupts in fire and forces UW Huskies to evacuate following loss at Auburn
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Terrell Brown added 15 points for Seattle, connecting on six of seven shots from the field.
Byron Hawkins topped Bryant with 19 points.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.