Myles Carter, a 6-foot-9 junior from Chicago, connected on 10 of his 17 shots and had three blocks in a big all-around game for the Redhawks (2-1).

Myles Carter scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Seattle University posted a 82-59 victory over Bryant in the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Carter, a 6-foot-9 junior from Chicago who redshirted after transferring from Seton Hall, connected on 10 of his 17 shots and had three blocks in a big all-around game for the Redhawks (2-1).

Morgan Means added 21 points for Seattle U and had eight rebounds.

The Redhawks built a 33-24 halftime lead against the Bulldogs (0-2) from Smithfield, R.I. SU opened the second half with a 12-0 run for a 45-24 lead as Carter converted a three-point play and hit a three-pointer before Delante Jones and Matej Kavas hit back-to-back threes.

Terrell Brown added 15 points for Seattle, connecting on six of seven shots from the field.

Byron Hawkins topped Bryant with 19 points.