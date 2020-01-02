KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jahshire Hardnett came off the bench to score a career-high 28 points and Missouri-Kansas City outlasted Seattle 90-86 in triple overtime in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.

Terrell Brown hit two free throws with 3:10 left in regulation to pull Seattle even at 56. The two teams went scoreless from there to force overtime. Hardnett nailed a three-pointer with 1 second remaining in the first overtime to force the second.

The score was tied at 79 after two extra periods. In the third OT, Riley Grigsby made two free throws with 1:30 left to put the Redhawks up 86-85, but Hardnett answered with a jumper to give the Kangaroos (8-7) the lead for good.

Rob Whitfield held the Redhawks (7-9) at bay by making 3 of 4 free throws in the final 19 seconds.

Jordan Giles had 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds for UMKC, while Javan White scored 17 with nine boards.

Morgan Means topped Seattle with 21 points, but he made just 5 of 17 shots, including 1 of 8 from three-point range. Means hit all 10 of his free throws, but he turned the ball over on the Redhawks’ final possession. Brown scored 20 on 5-of-21 shooting.

UMKC downs Seattle U women

Kamira Sanders scored 22 points but Seattle U lost its WAC opener to Missouri-Kansas City 76-65 at the Redhawk Center.

Sanders also grabbed six rebounds. Joan Alves compiled nine points and eight rebounds, while Olivia Crawford scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor for the Redhawks (6-8).

The Kangaroos made 18 of 26 free throws to 10 of 13 for the Redhawks.

Ericka Mattingly led Kansas City with 22 points.

Tajah Foster-Walker had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Cristina Soriano had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Kangaroos (8-7), who have won three in a row in the series after losing five straight.