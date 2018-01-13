Hill hit two free throws with three seconds remaining for the 77-75 win.

Matej Kavas scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Jordan Hill made two free throws with three seconds left as Seattle University beat Missouri-Kansas City 77-75 on Saturday.

Hill made a three with 92 seconds left to put Seattle (13-7, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference) ahead 75-69. Jordan Giles made a three 12 seconds later, then Brandon McKissic came up with a steal and dished to Xavier Bishop to reduce the Kangaroos’ deficit to a point with 49 seconds left.

Scott Ulaneo fouled Giles with 11 seconds left and he made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it before Hill sank the winning free throws.

Despite seven turnovers, Hill scored 15 points, making 9 of 10 free-throw attempts.

Giles led UMKC (5-14, 0-3) with 21 points.