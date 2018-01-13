Hill hit two free throws with three seconds remaining for the 77-75 win.
Matej Kavas scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Jordan Hill made two free throws with three seconds left as Seattle University beat Missouri-Kansas City 77-75 on Saturday.
Hill made a three with 92 seconds left to put Seattle (13-7, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference) ahead 75-69. Jordan Giles made a three 12 seconds later, then Brandon McKissic came up with a steal and dished to Xavier Bishop to reduce the Kangaroos’ deficit to a point with 49 seconds left.
Scott Ulaneo fouled Giles with 11 seconds left and he made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it before Hill sank the winning free throws.
Despite seven turnovers, Hill scored 15 points, making 9 of 10 free-throw attempts.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- A Seattle native comes home to find a city that’s changed | PNW Magazine VIEW
- 'Insulting': Judge blisters defense for race allegations, upholds $15M verdict against Lakewood in killing of unarmed black man
- Report: Seahawks to hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator
- Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797
Most Read Sports Stories
- Report: Seahawks to hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator
- Jacob Eason announces transfer from Georgia ... without specifying destination
- Analysis: The difference between Mike Hopkins' Huskies and Lorenzo Romar's? It's the defense
- Analysis: Job one for the Seahawks as they move on from Tom Cable? Draft better on the offensive line
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Giles led UMKC (5-14, 0-3) with 21 points.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.