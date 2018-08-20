Jessie Ray posted two goals and added an assist as Seattle University was a 3-0 winner at home over Eastern Washington in women’s soccer Monday.

Emily Bringgold scored the other goal for SU off a header on a corner kick as both teams are now 1-1.

NOTES

• Clare Manthey, a former captain for the Zags, and Sam Casto, a former captain at Virginia, have been named assistant coaches for the women’s rowing program at Gonzaga. Manthey was coaching at Holy Names Academy in Seattle this past year.

• Ty Smith, a first-round draft choice after two seasons with the Spokane Chiefs, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils. He was the 17th overall selection in the draft after the 18-year-old defenseman had 14 goals and 59 assists with a plus-44 rating with his Western Hockey League team last season.

• Center Kai Uchacz signed with the Seattle Thunderbirds after being taken in the first round, 10th overall, in the Bantam Draft in May. Uchacz, out of De Winton, Alberta, had 25 goals and 17 assists in 33 games with his Bantam AAA team last season.