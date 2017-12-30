The Redhawks scored the first 17 points of the game and made 17 of 27 three-pointers as they rolled to a 95-71 victory over University of California Riverside.

Seventeen was the number of the day for the Seattle University men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon at the Connolly Complex.

It was the final nonconference game for Seattle U, which improved to 11-6. The Redhawks open conference play Saturday against Grand Canyon at KeyArena.

After the opening run, Seattle U never let UC Riverside (5-9) into the game, taking a 55-29 halftime lead.

“Once again we got off to a great start and were really ready to play,” said Seattle U coach Jim Hayford. “My coaching staff deserves a lot of credit for their game planning and having the guys ready to go.

Josh Hearlihy scored 19 points and Jordan Hill added 17 for the Redhawks.

Hill was 5 of 6 from long distance and Hearlihy was 4 of 6. Matej Kavas was 3 of 3 on three-pointers

Seattle U has won three straight, scoring 95, 93 and 95 points in those wins. The Redhawks beat Grambling State 93-63 on Thursday.

“We wanted this week to mimic a conference week,” Hayford said. “To work hard early in the week, get into game prep and the Thursday-Saturday turnaround. The guys answered the bell both nights, and I’m really proud of them.”