FULLERTON, Calif. — Kamira Sanders scored 18 points but the Seattle University women’s basketball team lost its nonconference finale, 81-63 to Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

“I felt that Fullerton was more ready to play today,” Redhawks coach Suzy Barcomb said. “We struggled with our transition defense. In order for us to win games on the road, everyone has to contribute.”

Olivia Crawford and Joana Alves had 12 points and six rebounds apiece for Seattle U (6-7).

Taylor Turney had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Titans (8-5).

Fullerton led 38-33 at halftime and used a 24-14 third quarter to pull away. A Sanders three-pointer and an Alves bucket kept Seattle U close briefly, but the hosts ran the floor well and gained control as the quarter rolled on.

The Redhawks will begin Western Athletic Conference action Thursday as Missouri Kansas City visits the Redhawk Center. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.