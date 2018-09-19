Declan McGlynn scored his first goal of the season and assisted on another as the Seattle University men’s soccer team dominated San Diego from start to finish in a 4-0 victory Wednesday.

McGlynn opened the scoring in the eighth minute for the Redhawks (5-3) with a left-footed kick from the top of the box against the Toreros (3-4-2). Hamish Ritchie scored in the 37th minute for SU and Noe Meza in the 55th minute. The final goal came in the 82nd minute when Orlando Neto scored off the assist from McGlynn.

The Redhawks had a 19-3 advantage in shots and a 12-0 edge in shots on goal.

NOTES

• Megan Rapinoe of the Seattle Reign was named to the U.S. Women’s National soccer team for the CONCACAF women’s championship. Rapinoe finished the NWSL regular season with seven goals and six assists. The U.S. opens against Mexico on Oct. 4 in Cary, N.C.

• Shane Prante, the assistant pro at The Home Course in DuPont, took a one-stroke lead in the Pacific Northwest PGA Professional Championship with a 65-73—138 at Meadow Springs Country Club in Richland.

• Nolan Volcan was named the team captain for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Volcan is starting his fifth season with Seattle and has 73 goals and 101 assists for 174 points in 263 career regular-season games. In 49 career playoff games, Volcan has nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points.