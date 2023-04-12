John Christofilis, who played at O’Dea High and then went on to spend two seasons at Creighton University, is returning home as a transfer into the Seattle University men’s basketball program.

Chris Victor, the Redhawks’ head coach, said Christofilis, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard, will be a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

“John’s decision to come back home and play for Seattle University is a testament to his love for this city and his belief in our basketball program,” Victor said.

In his freshman year at Creighton, Christofilis played in 13 games, contributing seven points and four rebounds as a reserve guard, before a foot injury sidelined him. He redshirted the 2022-23 season.

NOTES

• Elijah Hainline had three hits as Washington State (19-12) posted an 11-2 victory over host Seattle U (10-20).

• Washington had its worst round (372) and finished 12th in the Western Intercollegiate golf tournament at 43 over at Pasatiempo in Santa Cruz, Calif. Petr Hruby was the top Husky with a 4-over 214 to tie for 22nd place.

• Forced into a bullpen starting situation when starter Darren McCaughan was called up by the Mariners, the Tacoma Rainiers (6-4) relievers came through with a 6-0 victory over host Round Rock (6-4) in Triple-A West baseball.