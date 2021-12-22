Emeka Udenyi recorded a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to carry the Seattle U men’s basketball team to a 100-68 win over Northwest University on Wednesday afternoon.

Cameron Tyson had 21 points for Seattle (9-4). Brandton Chatfield added 18 points. Kobe Williamson had nine rebounds.

It was the first time this season Seattle scored at least 100 points.

Seattle posted a season-high 28 assists.

Seattle totaled 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Rayvaughn Bolton had 15 points for the Eagles. Trevan Newman added 11 points.

Men’s basketball

• Kevin Obanor had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists without a turnover, helping No. 25 Texas Tech (9-2) beat visiting Eastern Washington 78-46. Rylan Bergersen had 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting for Eastern Washington (6-6), which entered the game with five players averaging double-figure scoring.

Soccer

• The OL Reign traded goalkeeper Ella Dederick to the Houston Dash for a third-round draft pick in 2023.