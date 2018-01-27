Alexis Montgomery, leading Seattle U with a 21.1 scoring average this season, scored 28 points and had eight rebounds despite being the focal point of the Roadrunners’ defense.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was a case of winning the battle but losing the war for the Seattle University women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon when it dropped a 75-68 decision to Cal State-Bakersfield.

The defeat snapped a four-game winning streak for the Redhawks (10-11, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference).

“I thought we did a really good job,” said CSU-Bakersfield coach Greg McCall. “I think I said it earlier that it was going to have to be a collective effort for us to be able to stop their top scorer. We put everyone on her just trying to figure out different ways to make sure we just kept her occupied at all times because we knew she was going to be the one that carried them.”

While Montgomery had a big game and moved into eighth place on the SU’s career scoring list, the Redhawks were hurt as a team by giving up 35 points in the first quarter to fall behind 35-22. The Roadrunners connected on six of their seven three-pointers in the first quarter. Aja Williams went 3 for 3 from long distance for Bakersfield in the first quarter and finished with 23 points.

Montgomery did a majority of her scoring from the free-throw line, hitting all 15 of her attempts.

Kamira Sanders added 19 points and five rebounds for the Redhawks.