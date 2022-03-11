LAS VEGAS — One and done.

A Seattle University men’s basketball season that began with a controversial coaching change and included historic achievements and unprecedented wins came to a close sooner than the Redhawks expected.

SU made its 10th trip to the Western Athletic Conference tournament with its highest seed at No. 2 and a surge of momentum from their last outing, which netted a first-ever WAC regular-season title.

The Redhawks also received a virtuoso performance from Darrion Trammell who poured in a career-high 39 points and still came up short to No. 5 seed Abilene Christian in a 78-76 defeat on Friday night in the WAC semifinals at Orleans Arena.

Trammell, who finished five points shy of tying the tournament single-game scoring record, poured everything he had into this one.

“I just gave what my team needed,” Trammell said. “I felt like I needed to be super aggressive. I had a lot of looks that were good shots for me so I just took them whenever I could.”

The 5-foot-10 point guard made the plays that mattered for SU while converting 10 of 21 field goals and 17 of 20 free throws. He set a WAC tournament record for free-throw attempts and tied the record for free throws while also finishing with seven rebounds and two assists.

Several times throughout that game, Trammell pulled their jerseys and gathered the Redhawks teammates into a tight circle at midcourt and shouted instructions.

“We know we had to be united through everything,” Trammell said. “That was our motto throughout the year. We battled. … We huddle up after everything bad happens. We always come together and we talk about it. We just stayed united throughout the whole thing. We just took the punches and we stick together.”

Trammell scored 9 of the last 12 points for Seattle U, which ran out of time at end while Abilene Christian converted 10 of its final 12 free throws to pull away.

In a mistake-prone first half, the Redhawks committed three travel violations and three offensive fouls that contributed to their 13 turnovers.

The miscues led to 10 points for the Wildcats and undermined a SU offense that shot 28% (7 of 25) and had difficulty scoring around the basket.

Seattle U canned 5 of 14 three-pointers, but was just 2 of 11 inside the arc.

Freshman forward Kobe Williamson epitomized SU’s shooting woes when he missed an open layup that got stuck on the rim with 2:43 left before the break.

Abilene Christian was only slightly better offensively while shooting 32.3% in the first half and taking a 28-22 lead into halftime.

“We were a little tight to start the game,” Seattle coach Chris Victor said. “I think some of our guys on our team was not being aggressive enough on the offensive end.

“We just told our guys, you put in the work. We know we’re capable of playing in this game. Each one of our guys need to be aggressive and be the aggressor in the (second) half and really attack the rim. If there’s an open three, then take it. … On offense, we were a lot more like us in the second half.”

The Redhawks outscored the Wildcats 54-50 in the second half while shooting 53.3% from the field and 41.7% on 3s (5-12).

The Wildcats surged ahead 31-22 early in the second half, and the Redhawks spent the next 15 minutes clawing back into the game.

Trammell tied it at 44-44 with 10:57 left before the Wildcats regained control and pulled ahead 55-48 at the 8:21 mark.

“It was a tight game,” Victor said. “When you’re playing in these games and its down the stretch in tournament championship game, at the end of the day you got to make some winning plays.”

Cameron Tyson drilled a three-pointer that tied it up at 64-64 with 3:09 left and he hit another three that gave Seattle U its first lead in the second half at 69-68 with 2:06 remaining.

Trammell’s two free throws gave the Redhawks a 71-70 lead with 1:32 left, but they were outscored 8-5 the rest of the way.

The Wildcats converted 6 of their final 8 foul shots.

Down three points with 10.7 seconds left, Trammell was intentionally fouled and went to the line where he drained two shots.

At the other end, Abilene Christian made two free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining and Trammell was unable to get off one last shot when time expired.

Tyson added 14 points for Seattle U, which fell to 23-9.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” Victor said. “It’s a special, special season for our program and for our university. It’s a tough way to end it, but we’re leaving that locker room proud.

“There’s a lot to be proud of around here. Obviously, it’s not the result we wanted tonight or the way we wanted to finish this year, but I left that locker room proud.”

