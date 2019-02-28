Seattle U took a 65-53 lead with 6:09 remaining, then didn’t score again until Jones broke a tie in the final seconds with his only field goal of the game.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Delante Jones made a tough baseline jumper with eight seconds left, and Cal Baptist missed a three-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Seattle University men’s basketball team a 67-65 victory on Thursday night.

“Delante looked at me, because it was a play that he was going to go inside, and I said, ‘score,’ ” said Seattle U coach Jim Hayford. “You don’t have to tell Delante that (score) twice.”

The Redhawks could finally exhale when Jordan Heading’s three-pointer went in and out.

Morgan Means scored 21 to lead the Redhawks (16-13, 4-10 Western Athletic Conference). Terrell Brown had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Mattia Da Campo had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Seattle U.

Milan Acquaah scored 23 for Cal Baptist (15-12, 6-7).

Cal Baptist beats Seattle U women

The Redhawks were close for a half, but visiting Cal Baptist pulled away in the second half for an 86-64 victory.

Madeline Dopplick scored 17 for Seattle U (1-26, 1-13 WAC), which trailed 41-39 at halftime.

Ane Olaeta scored 19 to lead Cal Baptist (16-10, 9-4), which won its seventh straight game.