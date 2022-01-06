CHICAGO — Darrion Trammell tied his career high with a season-high 32 points as the Seattle U men defeated Chicago State 93-77 on Thursday night.

Trammell hit all 13 of his foul shots. He added eight assists and five steals.

Emeka Udenyi had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (10-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson added 14 points and eight rebounds. Vas Pandza had 12 points.

Chicago State (4-12, 0-3) totaled 38 first-half points, a season high for the team.

More basketball

• Ashley Alter’s buzzer beater in overtime lifted the Seattle Pacific women to a 66-64 Great Northwest Athletic Conference win over visiting Simon Fraser (5-7 1-2 GNAC). Ashley led SPU (7-7, 3-1) with 18 points and nine rebounds.

• Jaydia Martin had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Eastern Washington women (2-9, 0-2 Big Sky) lost at Montana 68-50.

Advertising

• Linton Acliese scored 20 points as the visiting Eastern Washington men (8-7, 2-2 Big Sky) lost to Montana 90-78.

Hockey

• The Western Hockey League announced seven games will be postponed because of poor weather conditions or because of COVID-19. Among them are the Everett Silvertips’ games at Spokane on Friday, at Tri-City on Saturday and Tri-City’s game at Everett on Sunday. The Seattle Thunderbirds’ game at Tri-City on Friday was also postponed.

Tennis

• The Washington men’s program is adding Rahim Esmail as associated head coach. Esmail has spent 15 years as a head coach. The last 10 were spent at Samford.

Football

• For the second-straight year, Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere was named the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Offensive Player of the Year as selected by the FCS Athletic Director’s Association. He and current Los Angeles Ram Cooper Kupp is the only other Eagle to win the award twice