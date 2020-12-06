LONG BEACH, Calif. — Isaiah Washington scored 21 points as Long Beach State narrowly beat the Seattle U men 80-75 on Sunday. Michael Carter III added 20 points for the 49ers.

Darrion Trammell had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Redhawks (3-3). Riley Grigsby added 24 points. Kobe Williamson had 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Joe Hampton had 16 points for Long Beach State (1-1). Chance Hunter added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Women’s basketball

• McKenzi Williams scored 18 point and had five steals and three assists, but Seattle U (1-3) lost at Portland, 80-68.

Bree Calhoun had 13 points and six assists for the Redhawks. Alex Fowler had 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Pilots (2-1).

• Aaliyah Alexander, a freshman from Federal Way, led Eastern Washington (0-2, 0-2) with 16 points and eight rebounds in a 69-55 Big Sky Conference loss to Northern Arizona (3-1, 2-0).