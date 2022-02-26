ST. GEORGE, Utah — Darrion Trammell had 16 points and seven assists as Seattle defeated Dixie State 73-65 on Saturday night.

Riley Grigsby had 11 points for Seattle (22-8, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson and Emeka Udenyi added 10 points apiece.

Cameron Gooden had 15 points for the Trailblazers (13-16, 6-10). Hunter Schofield added 14 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Pope also had 14 points.

Seattle U wraps up the regular season next Saturday at home against Chicago State.

Men’s basketball

• Divant’e Moffitt had 34 points and six assists, and Harry Cavell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, but Seattle Pacific (14-12, 7-8 GNAC) lost 91-75 at Central Washington (15-8, 9-7) to wrap up the regular season.

• Rylan Bergersen had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but Eastern Washington (15-14, 9-9 Big Sky) lost on the road 81-75 at Sacramento State (9-16, 5-13).

Women’s basketball

• Eastern Washington (8-19, 6-12 Big Sky) ended its home schedule with a 67-58 loss to Sacramento State (14-13, 10-8) despite 17 points from Jacinta Buckley.

• Bree Calhoun had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Seattle U (10-18, 5-12 WAC) handed visiting Dixie State (9-19, 5-11) a 69-61 loss.

• Natalie Hoff had 16 points, but visiting Seattle Pacific (11-17, 7-11 GNAC) lost its regular-season finale 63-55 vs. Central Washington. The Falcons took seventh in the league and head to the conference tournament this week.

Baseball

• Washington State clinched a series win vs. Long Island (3-5) in Peoria, Arizona, winning 9-2. Kyle Russell was 3 for 5 for the Cougars (5-3).

• Seattle U (1-6) was held to four singles in an 11-0 loss at Texas-San Antonio (5-1).

• Washington split a doubleheader at San Diego (6-2). UW (4-3) won the opener 6-3 as Coby Morales hit a two-run homer. A.J. Guerrero was 2 for 3 in a 6-2 loss in the nightcap.

Softball

• Fifth-ranked Washington lost to two ranked opponents at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California. UW (10-4) lost to No. 18 Northwestern 1-0 as Kelley Lynch gave up the run on three hits over six innings. UW lost to No. 16 Missouri 10-0 in five innings as Gabbie Plain gave up seven runs on seven hits in 31/3 innings.

• Also in Cathedral City, Seattle U (8-6) managed two singles in a 8-0, five-inning loss to No. 9 Oregon. The Redhawks beat San Diego 5-1 earlier in the day as Stefanie Madrigal gave up a run on three hits.

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves (3-1) lost their first game of the season, falling 25-18 to the first-place Austin Gilgronis (4-0) in Tukwila.

Tennis

• The Washington women (9-4) swept Boise State 7-0.

• The Washington State women (4-5) lost to No. 45 Iowa State 4-0 in Harrison, New York.

Track and field

• Washington’s MaKayla Kelby broke her own record in the indoor shot put at the inaugural Pac-12 Invitation at Dempsey Indoor with a 53-foot-7.25 mark.