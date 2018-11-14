The Redhawks relied on a diverse offensive attack led by Terrell Brown, who scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the final 90 seconds to secure the win.

KENT – While Robert Franks considered turning pro last spring, the Washington State men’s basketball team nervously pondered its future without their leading scorer.

Franks withdrew from the NBA draft after a few weeks and returned for his senior season, which began with a 31-point performance in the season opener. But the Cougars got a glimpse of life without their 6-foot-9 scoring machine on Wednesday night and it was — in short — painful.

Seattle University jumped on WSU early and held on late for a 78-69 victory in front of 1,977 at the ShoWare Center.

It was the first loss of the season for the Cougars (1-1) and a statement win for the Redhawks (3-1), which snapped a four-game losing streak against Pac-12 teams under second-year coach Jim Hayford.

In Seattle’s past two games this season, newcomer Myles Carter averaged 24 points and 11.5 rebounds while leading SU to blowout victories. Against Washington State, he was most effective on the defensive end where he shutdown lanes to the basket and finished with four blocks.

The Redhawks relied on a diverse offensive attack led by Terrell Brown, who scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the final 90 seconds to secure the win.

Delante Jones added 15 points, while Matej Kavas had 14 and Morgan Means 11.

In place of Franks, junior forward Isaiah Wade took over the scoring load for Washington State and finished with 17 points. C.J. Elleby added 12 points while Viont’e Daniels and Carter Skaggs each had 11 as the Cougars suffered their first loss.

There was no word before the game why Franks did not play.

After falling behind 30-17, Washington State regained momentum in the first half with a halfcourt trap that rattled the Redhawks guards on the perimeter, stifled their offense and forced a string of turnovers that resulted into points at the other end.

WSU cut its deficit to 38-35 and went into halftime down 41-35.

The Cougars began the second half with a 16-7 run that included 12 unanswered points to take its first lead since the opening minutes and go ahead 51-48 with 12:46 left after junior guard Jarvae Robinson’s three-point play (a layup and free throw).

That’s when Morgan Means took over and canned a pair of three-pointers during a 7-0 spurt that put Seattle U back on top 55-51.

Ahead 57-56 with 8:17 left, the Redhawks appeared to lose Carter when he landed awkwardly and appeared to tweak his knee. He was helped to the locker room but returned minutes later. Carter punctuated his return with two thunderous dunks that lifted SU to 66-60.

From there, Brown carried the Redhawks the rest of the way and scored the final eight points for SU.