Chris Victor made the decision easy for Seattle University.

Victor, who has led the Seattle University men’s basketball team to its best season since it moved back to Division I 12 years ago, was named head coach Tuesday after serving as the interim coach since early in the season.

Victor was named interim coach when Jim Hayford was placed on administrative leave just before the start of the season after reports that he had repeated a racial slur.

Hayford resigned under pressure the next week. Victor not only held the team together amid the controversy, but he helped it thrive.

Seattle U (22-8) is in second place in the Western Athletic Conference with a record of 13-4, a half-game behind leader New Mexico State. The Redhawks can wrap up the No. 2 seed in the WAC tournament with a win over Chicago State at home on Saturday in their regular-season finale.

“From the beginning, he slid into the top seat seamlessly,” said Seattle U athletic director Shaney Fink, who would not divulge any details about the contract. “I think the way he carried himself, the way he led the team, all parts of it, you could see how well he stepped into the leadership role.

“I knew he was the right guy in terms of character and fit at Seattle U and it was a great chance (when Victor was interim coach) to see what he was able to do when given the opportunity, and in every aspect he delivered.”

Victor will undoubtedly be a top contender for WAC coach of the year as the Redhawks have vastly exceeded preseason predictions. They were picked sixth by the coaches and eighth by the media.

Victor said in a statement that “it is an honor to serve as the head men’s basketball coach at this prestigious university.”

Victor said earlier in the season that he was not looking at his opportunity as interim coach as an on-the-job interview, but it undoubtedly was.

“I feel like my job is to make sure the guys in the program this year have a great experience, and that’s what we’re doing as a staff,” Victor said in December. “We’re making sure that these guys are having an experience that, when they look back on it, is a positive one. We’re trying to win as many games as possible, win a WAC championship and go to the NCAA tournament.

“And if we do all those things correctly, and we do our best, and our guys are having a great experience, then everything will take care of itself.”

Indeed it did.

Victor, 39, led Concordia (California) to the NAIA national title as a junior in 2003, with 26 points and nine assists in the title-game win over Mountain State (West Virginia).

After leading Concordia back to the title game in 2005, he began his coaching career as an assistant at Citrus (community) College in Glendora, California, in 2005.

Victor later became head coach for five seasons at Citrus before taking a job as an assistant coach under Hayford at Eastern Washington in 2015.

“I felt like it was the opportunity to make that move,” Victor said in December. “The goal was to be a head coach at a higher level — not necessarily at the Division I level — and I thought getting Division I experience would make that transition a little easier.”

Victor followed Hayford to Seattle University in 2017, serving as the top assistant.

Victor said he felt ready after 15 years of coaching when Seattle U named him the interim coach in November.

“You always say that you want to prepare for an opportunity before it comes,” Victor said. “In the back of my mind, I always wanted to be a head coach again. I didn’t know when it was going to happen — and when the opportunity was going to come — but I knew that when it did, I would be ready for it.”

And now the job is his, with no interim title attached, as it gets ready for the most important games of the season.

“I am excited for what still lies ahead this season for this special group, and look forward to building on the success we have achieved and the energy being generated around the program,” Victor said in a statement. “My family and I couldn’t be happier to be in Seattle and continue establishing our roots here.”

